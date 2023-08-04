(Bloomberg) -- China will send a delegation to international talks on how to end Russia’s war against Ukraine this weekend, a potentially significant step toward resolving the near 18-month long conflict.

Beijing’s special representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, will attend the discussions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The department reiterated the Asian superpower is willing to work with the international community to promote the settlement of what it called the “Ukraine crisis”.

Read More: What Sanctions on Russia Have and Haven’t Achieved: QuickTake

Ukraine and its allies will make their case for Kyiv’s peace plan at the meeting to more than 30 countries, including some from the Global South which have so far avoided taking sides.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would like the Jeddah meeting to help pave the way for a summit of leaders backing the 10-point peace plan he released last year. So far, that draft hasn’t gotten much traction beyond Kyiv’s allies, however, with its demands for a full withdrawal of Russian troops a nonstarter with Moscow.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.