China to Send Riot Gear, Police Advisory Team to Solomon Islands
(Bloomberg) -- China will provide police anti-riot equipment and send an “ad-hoc” police advisory group to the Solomon Islands “very soon,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a regular press conference Thursday in Beijing.
The team will play a constructive role in helping the Pacific Islands nation police enhance their capabilities and response, Zhao said, adding that the action came at the nation’s request after recent turmoil in the capital. He reiterated China’s support for the Solomon Islands government.
China Vows to Help Solomon Islands Rebuild After Capital Turmoil
