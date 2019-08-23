China to Soon Unveil Tariffs on U.S., Says Global Times’ Hu

China will soon unveil tariffs to retaliate against the U.S., according to a tweet from Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin.

China promised earlier this week that any new tariffs from the U.S. would lead to escalation and retaliation. The U.S. has said it will increase tariffs on some Chinese goods from Sept. 1, although President Donald Trump has already delayed some of that increase amid economic turbulence, and face-to-face talks due to resume next month offer a chance for further reprieve.

Hu is editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily. He regularly tweets on China’s international affairs, often citing authoritative sources without identifying them. While the Global Times doesn’t necessarily reflect the view of Chinese leaders, Hu has said the paper voices opinions that official sources can’t.

Hu told Bloomberg earlier this year that tweets that are “based on what I know” are “definitely true.”

