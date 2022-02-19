(Bloomberg) --

China will start administering Covid-19 booster shots that are different from the first and second doses for people who received inactivated vaccines, according to the National Health Commission.

Shots from CanSino Biologics Inc. and Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd. will be used in the so-called heterologous boosting method, Wu Liangyou, an official at the commission, said at a briefing on Saturday. The country has also started a study on omicron vaccines with clinical tests pending approvals, another official said at the briefing.

People who had two doses of the vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. should get boosted with a different shot to amp up their protection against omicron, according to a recent study by researchers from Brazil and the University of Oxford. The “mix-and-match” booster approach induced stronger antibody protection against both delta and omicron, compared with a third dose of Sinovac’s vaccine, said the study in The Lancet.

Sinovac and Sinopharm, the other major Covid shot provider in China, both use more traditional, inactivated vaccine technology, rather than the newer messenger RNA tech in their inoculations.

