(Bloomberg) -- China will strive for a “better” economic outcome and promote a stable, healthy and sustainable development of the economy, state broadcaster CCTV reported Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

The economy is “showing a stabilizing and rebounding momentum” after the government introduced a slew of supportive policies to counter unexpected headwinds earlier this year,” Li was cited as saying at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tuesday.

The government will continue to push for full implementation of the support measures to let their effect manifest, and keep the economy running within a reasonable range, reportedly Li said.

China’s top leaders in recent months have downplayed the growth target of around 5.5% set early this year, as repeated Covid outbreaks and lockdowns as well as the worst property crisis in modern history weighed on the economy. Previously, officials said China would strive for the “best outcome” possible for economic growth this year.

Data on Monday showed China’s factory and services activity contracted in October, with signs that things could worsen in the coming months as the government sticks to Covid controls that have disrupted activity across the world’s second-largest economy.

