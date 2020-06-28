53m ago
China to Study New Ways to Stabilize Trade, Foreign Investment
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Premier Li Keqiang said China should increase support to protect smaller and labor-intensive companies and help key trade enterprises solve problems to stabilize jobs, according to a statement on the central government’s website.
- Li encouraged banks to boost credit support for trade companies and speed up cross-border e-commerce and online trade
- Li called for opening up of services industry to attract foreign investment
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.