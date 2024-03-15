(Bloomberg) -- China’s markets regulator vowed to tighten listing requirements onshore and beef up checks on publicly traded firms, in its latest effort to inject confidence into the nation’s $9.2 trillion stock market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will re-evaluate listing standards for certain sectors, and bolster reviews for companies that haven’t yet made a profit but still hope to do an IPO, Yan Bojin, an official with the regulator, said at a briefing in Beijing on Friday. The CSRC will also guide stock exchanges to modify listing rules, and raise financial requirements for share sales in certain sectors, he said.

The remarks shed more light on how the watchdog aims to follow through on earlier pledges to step up oversight of the listing process and crack down on financial fraud to revive stocks. China’s CSI 300 index fell for the past three years and declined further at the start of 2024 amid a property-sector meltdown, weak consumer spending and geopolitical concerns. It rallied the past five weeks — helped by the so-called national team, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysis, as well as fiscal and regulatory measures.

The CSRC on Friday also issued opinions about setting up top investment banks and stepping up supervision of securities brokerages and public funds. It’ll bolster oversight of stake cuts that violate rules and encourage firms to pay dividends multiple times every year, according to guidelines issued Friday. It will study asking listed firms to promise in their prospectus to extend lock-up periods if earnings drop drastically in the three years after their IPO.

The regulator will conduct on-site inspections on no less than one-third of firms seeking an IPO, CSRC officials said. Investment banks will be held more accountable as “gatekeepers,” and supervision of securities firms and mutual funds will be stepped up, the CSRC said.

The watchdog will also crack down on financial fraud by listed firms, including issuing securities or bonds by deception and adjusting profits arbitrarily, officials said. Meanwhile, the CSRC will deepen the campaign against corruption, particularly in IPOs.

The changes may further slow a market that’s less active than in previous years amid more regulatory scrutiny and economic woes. The amount raised by IPOs in mainland China has declined every month since August, when Chinese authorities said they’d decelerate the pace of new share sales, without providing many details.

Total proceeds raised onshore through new listings since January were only around $4.1 billion — that’s a 61% drop from the previous corresponding period and the lowest amount since 2019, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Companies that still sought IPOs underperformed those debuting during the same period last year. Newcomers in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing rose by an average 34% in their first month of trading in 2024, compared to 63% in 2023.

--With assistance from Zheng Li and Filipe Pacheco.

(Adds more details about the briefing starting in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.