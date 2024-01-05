(Bloomberg) -- China’s leading sports apparel maker Li Ning Co. has started 2024 the same way it ended 2023: on the wrong foot.

The athletics wear maker was the worst performer last year in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index last year, falling 69% and wiping out HK$165 billion ($21 billion) in market cap. It’s down another 9.6% this year so far, while the broader benchmark is off by 3%.

Created by and named after China’s gymnastics legend Li Ning, the company faces intensifying competition from brands like Xtep International Holdings Ltd. and Anta Sports Products Ltd., along with weak consumer demand. Its $282 million plan last month to buy a commercial building in Hong Kong sank the stock further as analysts said the move wasn’t a good use of capital.

Li Ning’s peers also fared poorly as China’s economic recovery sputters and consumers keep their belts tight. Anta is down 7.4% year-to-date, while Xtep has fallen 14%. Gone are the days when Guochao — a term coined more than five years ago to refer to domestic brands incorporating patriotic logos and Chinese ethnic patterns into designs — became the secret sauce to drive sales. That novelty has worn off. Also, international brands have became more aggressive in their efforts to revive China sales.

There’s still cause for hope with Li Ning, according to Citigroup analysts including Wei Xiaopo, who cite healthy channel inventories and inventory mix, as well as the company’s plans to offer cheaper footwear products to penetrate more into low-tier markets in 2024. The company is in the middle of buying back HK$3million of shares to soothe investors, with two-thirds of the purchases still to come.

But for now, investors are bearish. Shares are close to taking out their December lows with Friday’s 1.8% decline, and the most actively traded option was a put that bets Li Ning’s shares will drop another 4.5% by Jan. 30 from the day’s close. A slump in January would take it to a sixth straight month of declines, matching a streak more than a decade ago when the firm was hit by an 85% profit decline, similarly due to inventory troubles and intensifying competition.

“We expect 2023 earnings to be a disappointment, as inventory clearing and competition continued to be a challenge,” wrote SPDB International Holdings Ltd. analysts including Richard Lin in a note. “The stock may still be under downward pressure, in the short term, and it may take patience to wait for a rebound.”

