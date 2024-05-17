(Bloomberg) -- China’s strong economy and diverse trade partners will help mitigate the impact of additional US tariffs, according to a spokesperson for the nation’s statistics bureau.

“China has a solid economic foundation, many advantages, strong resilience, and great potential,” Liu Aihua, a spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said during a briefing Friday. Liu was answering a question on the impact of additional US tariffs on Chinese goods and noted she was sharing her person opinion. “We have the ability and resilience to cope with external shocks and the trend of economic recovery will not change.”

China released April economic data on Friday which showed an unbalanced recovery, with retail sales growing at the slowest pace since 2022 while industrial production accelerated and beat economists’ estimates. China’s manufacturing sector has powered the world’s No. 2 economy this year, as a drawn-out housing crisis continues to weigh on domestic demand.

Liu added that China’s trading partners are “rich and diverse” and that it was competitive in international trade.

Earlier this week President Joe Biden announced that the US would raise tariffs on imports from China on a range of goods including semiconductors, solar cells, and critical minerals, with increases ranging from 25% for batteries to 100% for electric vehicles. The hikes will come over the next two years and were the culmination of a review of predecessor Donald Trump’s tariffs — none of which were rolled back.

--With assistance from Josh Xiao and James Mayger.

