China Trade Negotiator Liu He Headed to U.S. After Oct. Holidays

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who leads the team negotiating with the U.S. on trade frictions, will head to the U.S. after Oct. 7, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.

Liu will lead the negotiating team to the U.S. after a week-long holiday that ends Oct. 7, Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said in Beijing Sunday. It has been widely reported that the talks will happen on Oct. 10-11.

