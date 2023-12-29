(Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors are snapping up shorter-maturity bonds that have emerged as a sweet spot amid year-end liquidity support from the central bank and optimism over potential interest-rate cuts next year.

The yield on one-year sovereign bonds has dropped 20 basis points this week, the most since the height of the pandemic in April 2020, while that on similar-maturity negotiable certificates of deposit sold by AAA rated banks has tumbled 24 basis points over the same period.

“With higher monetary-easing expectations in the first half of 2024, especially in the first quarter, we are more positive on front-end China rates,” Nomura International strategists Clair Gao and Albert Leung in Hong Kong wrote in a note to clients.

Nomura expects two policy rate cuts in 2024 and sees “a decent chance for liquidity to ease” as a dovish Federal Reserve boosts the prospects that China’s central bank will guide money-market rates lower, the strategists wrote.

China’s one-year yield fell four basis points Friday to 2.02%, while that on similar-dated negotiable certificates of deposit, which are quoted with a one-day time lag, dropped six basis Thursday to 2.41%.

While China’s short-term bond yields are lower than most of their global peers, they are becoming more attractive to local investors as commercial banks cut deposit rates, which is also adding to speculation further policy easing is on the way.

As recently as early December, China’s one-year bond yields were at their highest level since September 2021 amid concern rising government bond sales would drain liquidity from the financial system. Those fears have eased as bond supply slowed and the central bank has provided extra liquidity to stabilize the money market.

The People’s Bank of China injected a net 1.26 trillion yuan ($177 billion) of short-term cash into the banking system via reverse repurchase agreements this week, the most since late October, tempering concern over a potential cash squeeze at year-end. That followed its largest ever infusion of medium-term liquidity through offering $112 billion of one-year policy loans in the middle of this month.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.