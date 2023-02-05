(Bloomberg) -- The world-beating rally in Hong Kong stocks is running out of steam, prompting mainland China traders to head for exits. They net sold HK$17.5 billion ($2.2 billion) worth of shares last week via southbound trading links, the most since August 2021, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks Chinese stocks trading in the city, fell 5% last week, snapping a six-week winning streak, as traders awaited fresh catalysts after a stellar rally since November driven by China’s reopening.

