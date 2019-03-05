(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

China lowered its goal for economic growth and announced a major tax cut, as policymakers seek to pull off a gradual deceleration while grappling with a debt legacy and the trade standoff with the U.S.

The European Central Bank may have more policy options at its disposal than cheap loans for banks if the euro-area slowdown worsens

British consumers reined in their spending last month as anxiety over Brexit reached fever pitch

The U.S. and U.K. have a lot of catching up to do when in comes to treating women in work well

Romania plans to ease a disputed financial tax that crushed local stock markets, drew a rebuke from the central bank and threatened to dent the country’s creditworthiness

Australia’s central bank held its nerve in the face of a credit squeeze and tumbling property prices, keeping interest rates unchanged as it waits to see how consumers respond

Japan will need more foreign workers to reach its 2 percent economic growth target, according to a new adviser to the government

President Donald Trump has announced he plans to end key trade preferences for India and Turkey, in the latest move by the U.S. to counter what it calls unfair trade practices

The world’s two largest economies are nearing the finish line on a trade deal that could be signed by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping as early as this month. But while Trump regularly declares he’s winning his trade wars, evidence is growing that the U.S. economy is a net loser so far

Robert Shiller, Nobel laureate and professor of economics at Yale University, says if housing dips much more it could trigger unfortunate memories

To contact the reporter on this story: Anirban Nag in Mumbai at anag8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.