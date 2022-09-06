(Bloomberg) -- Chinese rescuers are trying to evacuate some 1,000 villagers isolated by a landslides after a deadly earthquake struck Sichuan province, killing at least 65 people.

Some 15 people were rescued from a village in Luding county, the epicenter of the magnitude 6.8 quake that struck Monday, according to the Red Star News, which is based in Chengdu some 225 kilometers (140 miles) to the east.

Officials were using small boats to ferry people across a lake that formed when rivers were blocked by the landslide, the outlet reported, citing rescuers.

State broadcaster China Central Television released the latest official death toll Tuesday, adding that 12 people were still missing. Some 248 people were injured, five of them critically.

The earthquake has added to the recent woes of southwestern Sichuan province. The 21 million people of the provincial capital Chengdu -- the sixth-largest city in China -- are under a Covid lockdown until at least Wednesday, as mass testing continues.

Sichuan is still recovering from a heat wave and historic drought that led to to reduced hydropower generation and electricity cuts at factories. The power crisis has eased, but the reservoirs that Sichuan relies on for about four-fifths of its power capacity remain low, which could constrain electricity generation for the rest of the year.

Guoneng Daduhe Hydropower Development Co. said in a statement on social media that a hydropower station some 21 kilometers from the quake’s epicenter was functioning normally and that it was taking steps to prevent any damage. The firm is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corp., the top power supplier in the world’s No. 2 economy.

CCTV also reported that about half of the 43,000 homes that lost power because of the quake had their electricity restored on Tuesday morning.

The earthquake flattened 240 houses and 50,000 people have been evacuated in Luding country and neighboring Shimian county, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement. Ten aftershocks of at least magnitude three have been recorded, it said.

Officials in Sichuan are watching pools of water that formed when landslides in mountainous areas crashed into rivers. After an earthquake in Sichuan in 2008, authorities had to evacuate tens of thousands of people due to fears their homes could be flooded by such newly formed bodies of water.

The Wandong River was cut off on Monday evening, China Youth Daily reported, citing water authorities. Officials were worried the same thing could have happened in other parts of the river.

