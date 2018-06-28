(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies are looking uglier by the day as a week-long slump in China’s yuan saps confidence in peers around the world.

India’s rupee is trading at an all-time low, South Africa’s rand is on the cusp of 14 to the dollar for the first time since November and the Indonesian rupiah is at its weakest level since 2015 on the eve of a key central bank meeting that now looks likely to result in another hike in rates. The MSCI index of developing-nation stocks is heading toward a bear market, retreating for a fourth straight day, and average yield spreads on sovereign bonds have also been widening.

The downdraft leaves emerging markets poised for their worst quarter since 2015, and now the rout that had been largely limited to the most vulnerable economies is starting to ensnare larger markets. Nowhere is that more apparent than in China, the world’s second-biggest economy, where the currency’s sudden retreat has triggered speculation authorities are allowing it to weaken to hit back at the U.S. in the deepening trade war.

As Anastasia Amoroso, a strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank in New York, put it in a Bloomberg Television interview, China “was a bit of a safe haven when you looked at the emerging markets space and the fact that it’s now wrapped up in this turmoil does not at the moment bode well for the entire asset class.”

