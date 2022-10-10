(Bloomberg) -- China used a controversial tool to inject funds into policy banks for the first time in more than two years, as Beijing increasingly relies on the semi-official lenders to support the economy while monetary easing is constrained by rising global interest rates.

The People’s Bank of China added a net 108.2 billion yuan ($15.2 billion) in Pledged Supplemental Lending last month for China Development Bank, Agricultural Development Bank of China, and Export-Import Bank of China, according to a statement posted by the central bank over the weekend. That marked the first monthly increase in the tool since February 2020 and took the outstanding value of PSL to 2.65 trillion yuan.

The PBOC created PSL in 2014 to provide cash for policy banks to finance the shantytown renovation program, which helped turn around a property market downturn back then but was heavily criticized later for inflating the real estate bubble in lower-tier cities.

The relaunch of the tool suggests the government is seeking every possible way to expand the funding source for policy banks. Beijing in recent months has focused on stimulus via policy lenders, given fiscal spending is limited by stretched local government finances and further monetary loosening is hard to deliver due to rate hikes in the US and elsewhere.

The funding boost from PSL “could play a big role in coming months to support credit to targeted areas, such as infrastructure, manufacturing and also low-income housing as well as the delivery of sold property projects,” said Xiaojia Zhi, an economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, in late August unveiled a plan including another 300 billion yuan for policy banks to invest in infrastructure projects, on top of 300 billion yuan already announced at the end of June.

Those funds are in addition to 800 billion yuan the three policy banks were told in June to lend for infrastructure projects. The lenders are also tasked with offering 200 billion yuan in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, Bloomberg reported earlier.

It wasn’t clear whether the funds injected last month through PSL were related to the support detailed in the June and August announcements.

A Bloomberg gauge of Chinese real estate developers’ stocks gained 0.5% as of the mid-day break on Monday, with mainland equities reopening after the extended National Day holiday. Policymakers announced a slew of measures positive for the sector right before the break. The CSI 300 Infrastructure index also rose 1.9%, bucking a 0.9% drop in the benchmark measure.

