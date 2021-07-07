2h ago
China-U.K. Ties, Romania Rates, Recycling Push: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- China’s Premier Li Keqiang called for deeper cooperation and communication with the U.K. to help boost relations between the two nations as political tensions simmer
- The U.S. is pressing European officials to reconsider plans to enact a new digital tax across its 27 members
- Romania is set to maintain the European Union’s highest benchmark borrowing costs as the spread of Covid-19’s delta variant threatens the economic recovery
- Russia completed its plan to eliminate dollar holdings in its wealth fund as part of efforts to reduce vulnerability to U.S. sanctions
- A $3 trillion increase in global gross domestic product expected in the second half of 2021 will test the “transitory” inflation view, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Tom Orlik
- The Chinese government body tasked with drawing up the nation’s carbon-cutting plans is trying to spur investment in recycling of everything from plastics to batteries
- With some countries in Asia starting to frame Covid-19 as a disease that needs to be managed rather than stamped out, there’s hope 2021 may not be the total travel writeoff feared a few months ago
- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to unveil another economic stimulus package worth at least $180 billion within the next few months, according to a Bloomberg survey
