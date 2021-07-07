(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

China’s Premier Li Keqiang called for deeper cooperation and communication with the U.K. to help boost relations between the two nations as political tensions simmer

The U.S. is pressing European officials to reconsider plans to enact a new digital tax across its 27 members

Romania is set to maintain the European Union’s highest benchmark borrowing costs as the spread of Covid-19’s delta variant threatens the economic recovery

Russia completed its plan to eliminate dollar holdings in its wealth fund as part of efforts to reduce vulnerability to U.S. sanctions

A $3 trillion increase in global gross domestic product expected in the second half of 2021 will test the “transitory” inflation view, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Tom Orlik

The Chinese government body tasked with drawing up the nation’s carbon-cutting plans is trying to spur investment in recycling of everything from plastics to batteries

With some countries in Asia starting to frame Covid-19 as a disease that needs to be managed rather than stamped out, there’s hope 2021 may not be the total travel writeoff feared a few months ago

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to unveil another economic stimulus package worth at least $180 billion within the next few months, according to a Bloomberg survey

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.