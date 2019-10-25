China, U.S. Agree on Some Agriculture Product Regulatory Issues

(Bloomberg) -- China says it’s reached a consensus on some agricultural product regulatory issues with the U.S., adding that technical consultations for some parts of the text for the trade agreement are basically completed.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a call Friday night Beijing time and the negotiators are expected to talk again soon: China’s Ministry of Commerce

China, U.S. working level teams are expected to continue discussions for the trade pact

NOTE: U.S. Cites More Progress in China Trade Talks After Call}

