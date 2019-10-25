15h ago
China, U.S. Agree on Some Agriculture Product Regulatory Issues
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- China says it’s reached a consensus on some agricultural product regulatory issues with the U.S., adding that technical consultations for some parts of the text for the trade agreement are basically completed.
- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a call Friday night Beijing time and the negotiators are expected to talk again soon: China’s Ministry of Commerce
- China, U.S. working level teams are expected to continue discussions for the trade pact
- NOTE: U.S. Cites More Progress in China Trade Talks After Call}
