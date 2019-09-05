(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

China and the U.S. announced that face-to-face negotiations aimed at ending their tariff war will be held in Washington in the coming weeks, as mistrust remains

Meantime, China’s cabinet signaled that a reduction in the amount of funds banks have to hold in reserve is on the way. David Qu writes; “Get ready for the People’s Bank of China to cut the required reserve ratio”

Hold off. Mario Draghi’s bid to reactivate bond purchases in a final salvo of stimulus is being threatened by the biggest pushback on policy ever seen during his eight-year reign as European Central Bank president

Cast down. Boris Johnson was humiliated by Parliament for a second day running, with his do-or-die Brexit strategy derailed and even his plan for a general election rejected

Losing steam. Swiss economic growth slowed in the second quarter, with investment suffering amid fallout from the trade war and a slump in neighboring Germany

Hard times. German factory orders fell in July, aggravating an industrial slump that has pushed Europe’s largest economy to the brink of recession

Put on hold. Sweden’s central bank is anticipated to ditch its plan to exit negative interest rates this year in response to mounting evidence of a slowdown in the global and domestic economy

Unconventional moves. As global central banks swing back into easing mode, old tools long frowned upon by monetary purists are being embraced to ensure cash goes where it’s needed

Federal Reserve officials are weighing two competing forces in the U.S. economy: the resilience of the consumer versus the fallout from uncertainty around trade disputes and weaker global growth

