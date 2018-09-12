(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

The U.S. has proposed another round of trade talks with Beijing to avoid further escalation in its trade war with China. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve says tariffs are curbing investment and raising input costs

After six weeks to fully digest the Bank of Japan’s July policy tweaks, most economists characterize the changes as “stealth tapering.” The BOJ is also seen keeping monetary policy on hold until after a sales-tax increase in 2019

President Trump’s unpopularity is unprecedented given the strength of the economy

The Federal Reserve’s Lael Brainard sees gradual rate rises over the next year or two, possibly to more than 3 percent

China is finding that it can’t just flick a switch to increase lending, argues Chang Shu

The European Central Bank is set to tweak its forecasts lower for euro-area economic growth as global trade tensions damp external demand. Meanwhile, the governor of Denmark’s central bank says there shouldn’t be a limit to how high capital requirements for lenders can rise

Vietnam’s Communist rulers are doing everything they can for the economy to emerge from the U.S.-China trade war unscathed -- and potentially even better off

Over in the Philippines, a brewing inflation crisis is hurting the nation’s consumers

