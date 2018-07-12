(Bloomberg) -- China’s total trade with the U.S. increased in the first half of 2018, even as the trade dispute between the two nations deteriorated.

Total trade grew 13.1 percent in the first six months of the year, according to a statement from the customs administration in Beijing on Friday. Exports to the U.S. were up 13.6 percent compared to the same period in 2017, while imports rose 11.8 percent. All the data is in dollar terms.

China said that it won’t delay clearing imports from the U.S. when they pass through customs.

Both China and the U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of each others’ imports on July 6, and Beijing has vowed to fight back against proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods.

