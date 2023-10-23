(Bloomberg) -- China has discovered a case of US espionage involving a Chinese citizen who allegedly leaked state secrets to American intelligence agents under the guise of providing consulting services, state media reported.

State broadcaster CCTV reported Monday that a man surnamed Hou provided 11 confidential documents — including two classified as top secret — to the US over eight years. He was detained by the Sichuan provincial state security agency in July 2021.

The report said Hou, who worked for a defense-related institute, was sent to the US as a visiting scholar in 2013. He was shortly after introduced to a staff member of a consulting company. According to the report, Hou realized this person was most likely working for American intelligence and provided the person information, including after he returned to China in 2014. Over the years, Hou met with four US intelligence officers more than 20 times, the report said.

CCTV did not name a US intelligence agency in its report, nor did it identify the consulting company or the institute Hou was said to have worked for. Hou’s case is being reviewed by a local court in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan.

The American embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the report.

The case is the latest to underscore China’s intensifying crackdown on alleged spies for the US and adds to a series of espionage accusations between the two countries. Earlier this year the government passed a new counter-espionage law that expanded the list of activities that could be considered spying. Beijing has also accused consulting firms of working for overseas intelligence agencies.

The Ministry of State Security, China’s spy agency, has in recent months revealed cases of alleged espionage conducted by the US. This comes after Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns said his agency has made progress in rebuilding its network in China following setbacks in the country.

