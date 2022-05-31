(Bloomberg) -- China is likely to delay adding some of its most polluting industries to its carbon market to 2024, a move that risks making it tougher for the government to achieve its target of being carbon neutral by 2060.

Beijing is now looking at bringing in aluminum, cement, petrochemical and steel companies from that year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named as the information isn’t public.

The carbon trading system -- which requires emitters to pay for every ton of carbon dioxide they generate exceeding an allocated amount -- includes around 2,200 power generators. The original plan when it was launched last year was for aluminum and cement producers to be added in 2022 and for as many as 8,500 firms across eight sectors to be included by 2025.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment, which oversees the market, didn’t respond to calls seeking comment.

Beijing’s decision to prioritize coal use in response to energy shortages appears to have blunted the market’s development. Trading has been particularly thin this year -- with the carbon price staying unchanged for long stretches -- as the release of new allowances was postponed. There have also been widespread problems with faulty emissions data from power plants.

Companies may also be required to buy a certain amount of emissions allowances at auctions with minimum price levels from around 2024, which will help set a carbon price floor, the person said.

Electricity generation accounts for around 40% of China’s emissions, while aluminum, cement, steel and petrochemicals together make up about 23%, according to figures from Tsinghua University’s Institute of Energy, Environment and Economy. The energy-intensive sectors are facing headwinds from domestic restrictions on output, as well as a carbon import tax to be fully introduced by the European Union in 2026.

For the time being at least, the carbon bourse isn’t delivering on its goal of hastening the decarbonization of the Chinese economy to meet Beijing’s target of being carbon neutral by 2060.

The national carbon price closed unchanged at 59 yuan ($8.85) a ton for a fifth straight session on Tuesday. That’s less than a 10th of the equivalent level of 84.22 euros ($90.54) on the European market.

