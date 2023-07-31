You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
34m ago
China Unveils New Head of Rocket Force Amid Reported Graft Probe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China unveiled the new head of the military command that manages the nation’s nuclear arsenal — which is reportedly the center of a graft investigation — in a brief state-media notice that announced he’d been promoted to general.
Wang Houbin was promoted in a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday. The article called Wang the head of the People’s Liberation Army’s Rocket Force — a fact China hadn’t previously announced.
Last week, the South China Morning Post said the unit’s previous leader, Li Yuchao, was the subject of a corruption investigation. It wasn’t clear when Li was removed.
Xi — head of the Central Military Commission, which runs the world’s largest armed forces by number of active members — has recently made several calls to strengthen the governance of the military.
See: China’s Military Probes Slew of Graft Issues Going Back to 2017
Separately, China’s military last week launched an inquiry into corruption cases linked to hardware procurement going back more than five years.
The PLA’s Equipment Development Department listed eight issues it was looking into, including “leaking information on projects and army units” and helping certain companies secure bids.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:37
Looking for a financial advisor? Here are four ways to find the right one
-
7:53
Canadian companies not planning to return to five-day weeks after four-day trial
-
6:00
Canadian banks 'show no urgency' in race to net zero: Report
-
6:47
Expert recommends companies adapting to clean energy future
-
7:40
Spending on fun isn’t impossible — it’s just hard, experts say
-
3:54
Government expected to take losses in Trans Mountain project, expert says