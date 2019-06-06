(Bloomberg) -- China unveiled a stimulus plan to help spur demand for automobiles and electronics as escalating tensions with the U.S. threaten to hurt the world’s second-biggest economy.

Measures announced by the National Development and Reform Commission on Thursday include banning local governments from placing any new curbs on car purchases or limits on usage of new energy vehicles. The government also will promote next generation 5G mobile phones, according to a statement on the economic planning agency’s website.

Shares of carmakers advanced as the policy move signaled China is stepping up attempts to support consumption and mitigate impact from the threat posed by the tensions with the U.S. The government has previously unveiled its most ambitious tax reduction in years.

The NDRC is “focusing on auto, home appliances and consumer electronics to cement the trend of upgrading in those industries,” according to its statement. It aims to “form a stronger domestic market to realize high-quality development.”

To remove barriers on auto consumption, the NDRC banned any new rules that restrict auto purchases and urged local governments to focus on guiding car usage based on considerations such as pollution and congestion. Local authorities should also be supportive of families when they make first-time car purchases, the NDRC said.

China’s auto sales have plunged every month for about a year, with carmakers calling for the government to help as trade tensions and consumption trends keep weighing on vehicle demand.

Shares of carmaker BYD Co. advanced as much as 6.2% in Hong Kong, while Great Wall Motor Co. advanced as much as 2.7%.

