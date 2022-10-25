(Bloomberg) -- Wages in Chinese cities rose just 2.2% in inflation-adjusted terms in the first nine months of this year, highlighting the impact on the labor market of Beijing’s strict Covid policies and the housing slump.

That was less than half 5% or above pace that urban workers were used to before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by China’s statistics bureau. Underlining weaker demand for workers, unemployment in the 31 largest Chinese cities, which some economists consider the best measure of the country’s labor market, rose to 5.8% in September from 5.4% in August.

Faster wage growth in rural areas meant that nationwide per capita wage income grew 3.1% in real-terms in the first three quarters, compared with a 3% rise in gross domestic product.

However, consumers nationwide are spending less than they earn, likely reflecting low confidence and limits on mobility as officials try to contain covid. Nationwide per capita consumption spending rose 1.5% in the first three quarters compared with a 3.2% rise in per capita disposable income.

That’s a reversal from last year, when consumption grew faster than incomes as households used their savings and borrowed.

“Consumer confidence is weak because of the uncertain economic outlook, falling property prices and the impact of zero-Covid policy,” Duncan Wrigley, China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote in a note.

Still, with nationwide household income growth slightly outpacing GDP expansion so far this year, China’s Communist Party is on track to meet the goal it set at its twice-a-decade congress last week of ensuring “personal income grows basically in step with economic growth.”

Because consumer spending drives the service sector, the pattern of growth in China’s economy since the pandemic hit is that growth in services output has been outpaced by the growth of the “primary” sector dominated by agriculture and mining, as well as the “secondary” sector of manufacturing and construction.

One sign that is more positive for the future is that China’s secondary sector grew faster than the primary sector in the third quarter of this year, the first time that’s happened for more than a year. Productivity gains tend to be easier to achieve in manufacturing due to greater possibilities for automation and economies of scale.

Coronavirus restrictions have been particularly harsh for owners of small and medium-sized businesses like restaurants and stores. Data from online job postings shows that SMEs “are clearly in a recession,” Xiangquan Zeng, director of the China Institute for Employment Research, wrote in an article this month.

That’s reflected in data showing per capita net business income - most reflecting income from smaller self-owned companies - being even weaker than wage growth for most of this year.

