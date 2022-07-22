(Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet called for speeding up construction of infrastructure projects this quarter as it sees the sector as a critical factor for an economic rebound.

A State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Thursday called on local governments to ensure construction and supply chains won’t be interrupted and that more job opportunities be provided to migrant workers, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. It vowed to prioritize stabilizing employment and inflation while stepping up efforts to strengthen the economy.

China’s economic growth slowed sharply to 0.4% in the second quarter from 4.8% the previous period as dozens of cities imposed lockdowns to contain Covid outbreaks. Even though the economy showed early signs of recovery in June, many economists still expect China to miss its growth target of about 5.5% this year by a significant margin.

The State Council pledged to support healthy development of the internet platforms and reaffirmed that it would meet the demands of first-time home-buyers as well as reasonable needs of those looking to improve their housing conditions.

There’s still room for policy banks’ infrastructure funding stimulus to take effect and drive investment, according to the state council. Authorities will set up a mechanism to efficiently approve projects that can generate returns and start construction early, it said.

