(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities urged commercial lenders on Friday to lower their deposit rates, according to people familiar with the matter, the government’s latest effort to shore up the world’s second-largest economy.

It was recommended to banks that they reduce premiums offered to savers over the benchmark deposit rate by 10 basis points across all tenors, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The request was communicated through the so-called interest rate self-disciplinary mechanism that’s overseen by China’s central bank.

While not mandatory, lenders that follow the request will have their scores boosted when the People’s Bank of China does its quarterly macroprudential assessment, the people said. Banks that choose not to comply will not have their scores deducted, they added.

The PBOC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s largest banks currently pay 50 basis points above the benchmark rates for time deposits, while smaller banks pay 75 basis points more. The move will help lower banks’ funding costs as policy makers again called for the financial industry to help millions of businesses struggling amid lockdowns aimed at curtailing the highly-infectious Omicron variant.

The move could also pave the way for a reduction in the loan prime rate, the benchmark lending rate, when it’s announced next week. By reducing how much they pay for deposits, banks would be able to charge less for loans while keeping their margins unchanged.

Earlier Friday, the PBOC refrained from cutting interest rates on one-year policy loans that it extends to commercial banks, disappointing analyst who had expected a cut. Only 6 of the 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the announcement had predicted that rates would be kept unchanged, with a majority expecting a reduction of 5-10 basis points.

The economic outlook has darkened in recent weeks amid lockdowns across some of China’s wealthiest and most-industrialized regions. In March, the tech hub of Shenzhen was locked down for seven days, followed by Shanghai placing its 25 million residents under strict restrictions at the end of the month. Economists now expect growth to slow to 5% in 2022, below the government’s target of around 5.5%.

China’s commercial banks have had some leeway in setting their own rates since the central bank scrapped direct control in 2005. The PBOC, however, maintains substantial sway by setting a ceiling and floor for rates through the interest rate self-disciplinary body.

The country’s benchmark one-year deposit rate for household savings is currently 1.5%. If banks follow through with cuts, it would be the first deposit rate reduction since June last year.

