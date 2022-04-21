(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities watchdog urged institutional investors to buy more domestic shares in a bid to stabilize a market hit by the nation’s Covid-Zero strategy.

In a late statement on Thursday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission called on the social security fund, major insurers and banks to look past temporary price swings to boost returns, adding that the long-term momentum for China’s economy was still intact. The move comes as Chinese stocks are set to erase all the gains spurred by a pledge from the authorities last month to support the economy and markets.

The CSI 300 Index slumped 1.8% on Thursday as concerns that China’s Covid curbs may derail growth fueled jitters. Sentiment has also taken a hit after the authorities delivered a smaller-than-expected cut to lenders’ required reserve ratio last week and the central bank refrained from injecting liquidity through lower lending rates.

Overseas investors have pulled a net 5.6 billion yuan ($868 million) from A shares this month after offloading 45 billion yuan in March, the largest outflow in two years.

Separately, China also published guidelines on the development of individual pensions on Thursday, which CICC analysts including Li Qiusuo estimate to be valued at a total of 1 trillion yuan in the long term. This may help fuel additional inflows into domestic equities.

