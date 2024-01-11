(Bloomberg) -- China urged Papua New Guinea to take “swift and effective measures” to protect its citizens after businesses owned by Chinese expatriates were looted in deadly riots across the Pacific nation in recent days.

Two Chinese nationals were injured in riots across Papua New Guinea this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday. There are an estimated 20,000 Chinese citizens living in the country.

“The embassy made strong démarches to the government of Papua New Guinea and asked for swift and effective measures to keep Chinese nationals and institutions safe in the affected area,” she said.

At least 16 people were killed in the riots across the capital Port Moresby and other parts of the country, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, which left an unknown number of businesses damaged and looted. The events led to the country’s Prime Minister James Marape declaring a state of emergency for 14 days.

Marape said he would hold a meeting of the National Security Advisory Committee on Thursday to discuss the crisis, confirming reports that the riots were potentially sparked by a payroll dispute or misunderstanding related to government workers.

“Help your country get back to normal,” Marape said at a press conference on Thursday. “Violence begets violence, lawlessness causes lawlessness.”

The Papua New Guinea police force and the Port Moresby Hospital didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg News request for comments.

As the clean up began in Port Moresby on Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Papua New Guinea posted photos of Ambassador Zeng Fanhua visiting residents, and comforting business owners whose stores were damaged in the riots.

Speaking in a live video broadcast to Facebook, Port Moresby governor Powes Parkop said Thursday that he was ready to call on Australia for help if needed to restore order in the country’s capital.

“If I have to ask the Australian government or whichever foreign government to come and support us, I will do that. I will not hesitate,” he said.

