(Bloomberg) -- China is asking United Nations member states to stay away from an event organized by some Western countries that will address human rights issues in its Xinjiang region, Reuters reported.

The virtual event is “politically motivated” and interferes with China’s domestic affairs, the report said, citing a memo by the Chinese UN mission. It’s being organized next week by the U.S., Canada, Australia and some European nations, and ambassadors from Germany, the U.S. and the U.K. will speak, the report said.

China’s UN mission didn’t reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was hosting a virtual UN Security Council event on Friday, called on countries to “pursue equity and justice, not bullying and hegemony.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking minutes later, disputed the notion that the UN or other international blocs can’t criticize human rights violations taking place within a country’s borders, saying no nation has a “blank check.” He didn’t mention China by name.

China has detained about 1 million ethnic minorities including Muslim Uyghurs in the western region of Xinjiang, according to a UN assessment. Beijing says it is fighting terrorism while building infrastructure and providing economic opportunities.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations this week criticized China’s treatment of ethnic and religious groups in Xinjiang and Tibet, and the existence of a large network of “political re-education” camps. In response, China said the developed economies should stop “making groundless accusations in a condescending way.”

