(Bloomberg) -- Beijing called on Washington to lift sanctions and end the harassment of Chinese nationals traveling to the US, a reminder of diplomatic challenges that remain between the two countries even as ties start to warm.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, the latest in a series of talks between Chinese and US officials since the countries’ top leaders met last fall.

Wang urged the US to remove its “illegal, unilateral sanctions” on the country’s nationals and businesses, according to a statement from the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The top Chinese diplomat also called on the Biden administration to “stop unwarranted harassment and interrogations” of Chinese citizens traveling to the US — a request that follows reports of Chinese students being denied entry to the US over visa issues.

Xinhua and the US both described the meeting as candid and constructive.

The US said Blinken raised concerns over China’s support for Russia’s war against Ukraine, “including support to the Russian defense industrial base.” President Joe Biden’s administration has been leading overseas funding for Ukraine’s defense against the invasion, though the provision of further aid remains deadlocked in Congress.

Wang held a separate meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday, according to a statement on the EU’s website. Russia-Ukraine was also on that agenda, as was the situation in the Middle East and Taiwan.

Soured Relations

The China-US Munich meeting marks the latest efforts between the world’s two largest economies to re-engage after ties soured in recent years over tech curbs, espionage fears, Taiwan and other issues.

Wang last met with Blinken in Washington in October, which paved the way for a meeting between Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping the following month. In January, the top Chinese envoy met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss scheduling a call between Xi and Biden for some time this spring, a senior US official said earlier.

Tensions between China and the US began to ease after the two leaders met in November, leading to a resumption of high-level military-to-military ties and the launch of a working group to curb the flow of the drug fentanyl to the US.

They also promised to increase interactions between the two nation’s people, including a plan proposed by Xi to invite 50,000 young Americans to come to China within the next five years to take part in exchange and study programs.

