(Bloomberg) -- US and China officials must reach an agreement “very soon” over access to audit work papers for Chinese companies to avoid being kicked off American stock exchanges, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Wednesday.

Regulators from the two countries have been locked in negotiations over granting US auditor watchdogs complete and open access to the work papers of about 200 Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc, and JD.com Inc. An American law signed in 2020 could force those companies off the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchanges as soon as 2024, if inspectors from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board don’t get access.

“We are not willing to have PCAOB inspectors sent to China and Hong Kong unless there is an agreement on a framework allowing the PCAOB to inspect and investigate audit firms completely,” Gensler said in prepared remarks for a Wednesday event hosted by the Center for Audit Quality.

China’s quarantine requirements related to the Covid-19 pandemic and other logistics mean an agreement over the how the reviews would occur needs to be wrapped up very soon, Gensler said.

Gensler said the 2024 timeline could also be accelerated to 2023 if US lawmakers pass legislation now under consideration.

The audit-paper inspection requirements for all companies that trade publicly in the US dates back to a 2002 law. Dozens of other countries have permitted the audit inspections, letting American officials interview local accountants and scrutinize the documentation underlying their work.

China and Hong Kong have refused, citing confidentiality laws and national security concerns.

