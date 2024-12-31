(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a letter to his counterpart Joe Biden on Jan. 1 that history has proven that adhering to mutual respect and peaceful coexistence is the right way for China and the US to get along, as the two countries try to mend deeply strained relations.

“Over the past 45 years, China-US relations have weathered storms and moved forward. It has not only improved the well-being of people from both countries, but also contributed to global peace, stability and prosperity,” Xi said in the letter commemorating 45 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, according to a report by state-run broadcaster CCTV.

Relations between the US and China are still fragile, particularly over Beijing’s close relations with Russia and its stance on Taiwan. Still, the relationship has started to warm up recently following Xi’s meeting with Biden in November in San Francisco that concluded with small diplomatic wins.

In Biden’s congratulatory letter, he acknowledged that relations between the US and China have fostered prosperity and opportunities for both countries, as well as the rest of the world.

“I look forward to building on the progress made by our predecessors, as well as on our meetings and discussions to continue to advance the relationship between the US and China,” Biden said.

