Co-operative Bank Holdings Ltd. reported its third profitable quarter in a row after 10 years of losses, driven partly by increased demand for mortgages as house prices soared.
Hong Kong plans to build 16,000 so-called transitional homes by mid-2023, meeting 80% of a pledge made by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on housing supply, according to the South China Morning Post.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is putting an end to a volatile time for the world’s largest bond market.
After a year-long regulatory crackdown that wiped out trillions of dollars from Chinese equities, investors are on high alert for the risk of more policy change as the Communist Party kicks off a major convention next week.
Stonepeak Partners, an alternative asset manager that has long focused on infrastructure, is planning to raise its first dedicated real estate fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co. plans to spin off and list its property management business in Hong Kong in a test of investor demand for real estate firms.
The proposal was approved by the company’s board on Friday, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The unit was established in 2001, it said.
Shares in Vanke, the nation’s largest listed residential developer, this week fell to a five-year low in Shenzhen amid a rout in property shares.
Bloomberg reported in April that Vanke was working with an adviser to prepare for such a listing that could raise about $2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Vanke would join other Chinese developers such as China Resources Land Ltd. and Country Garden Holdings Co. in spinning off their management units.
Property management and related services were Vanke’s second-largest revenue generator after property sales. The business contributed 15.4 billion yuan ($2.4 billion), equivalent to about 3.7% of the developer’s total revenue in 2020, according to its annual report.
