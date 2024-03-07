(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co. is facing deepening pressure as several major insurers seek to protect their privately issued debt on concerns over potential liquidity stress at the nation’s second-largest developer, according to people familiar with the matter.

At least three Beijing-based insurers sent executives to Vanke’s headquarters in Shenzhen this week to discuss debt repayment plans under the local government’s coordination, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Options include extending the deadline for repayment by a year, adding collateral and issuing bonds, the people said.

Vanke representatives didn’t immediately comment when reached Thursday.

Vanke has become the latest flashpoint for the industry’s debt crisis because it was previously seen as resilient due to its state backing and investment-grade credit rating. Investors have sold the company’s shares and bonds in recent weeks on mounting concerns about its ability to repay its debts.

Insurers began fresh talks with Vanke recently after agreeing in December to push back the payment date of so-called non-standard debt for three months, the people said. The discussions escalated to high-level talks given how a possible fall of the industry giant could weigh on the nation’s battered real estate market, the people added.

While no final decision has been made, the options discussed include extending the payment deadline again by at least one year, and supporting the debt with credit enhancements such as collateral, the people said.

Vanke also suggested a method whereby it would repay the debt as long as the insurers subscribe to bonds to be issued, the people said. The insurers are considering that idea given that Vanke intends to avoid default on public debt and bonds are more liquid than private borrowings, the people added.

The insurers were taken by surprise in December when Vanke asked to delay payment just weeks after promising to repay it, according to the people.

The amount of the private debt in question is not immediately known. Vanke is still paying interest on it as scheduled, the people said.

Vanke had about 1.7 trillion yuan ($236 billion) of assets and 1.3 trillion yuan of liabilities as of mid-2023, according to its interim report. It had other borrowings of 58.7 billion yuan at the end of 2021, most of which were financial products with insurers, according to a bond prospectus released in December.

