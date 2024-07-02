(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co.’s home sales saw growth stall in June, amid signs of improvement elsewhere in China’s beleaguered housing market.

Contracted sales at the closely watched developer rose 7.9% month-on-month to 25.13 billion yuan ($3.46 billion), the Shenzhen-based company said. That compares with a 12% month-on-month increase in May. On an annual basis, sales in June were 31% lower than last year, slightly worse than the previous month.

Vanke’s month-on-month increase in home sales compares to a 36% rise at the 100 biggest real estate companies tracked by China Real Estate Information Corp.

Vanke is counting on a revival in home sales to generate cash needed to help repay creditors. The company, once considered a sound player in the sector given its state backing, has also been raising funds and exploring asset sales to fight off its liquidity crunch.

China has seen a mixed picture in the housing market since the government unveiled a rescue package in mid-May. New-home sales fell the least in 13 months in June from a year earlier, CRIC figures showed. But prices plunged at the fastest pace in almost a decade in May.

The real estate sector remains a drag on China’s economy, which is on track to undershoot the government’s official 5% growth target for this year, Bloomberg Economics estimated this week.

--With assistance from Foster Wong.

(Updates with chart)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.