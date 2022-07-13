(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co. is looking to kick off the Hong Kong initial public offering of its property management arm as early as September, according to people familiar with the matter.

Onewo Space-Tech Service Co. aims to raise at least $2 billion in a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The unit of the Shenzhen-based real estate developer could seek a hearing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as soon as August, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the share sale including size and timeline could still change, the people said. Representatives for Onewo Space-Tech and Vanke didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

At $2 billion, Onewo Space-Tech would be among the biggest IPOs in Hong Kong this year, amid a sharp slowdown in listings. Tianqi Lithium Corp., a supplier of the key material used in batteries, raised about $1.7 billion in the city’s largest listing so far in 2022. Its shares fell as much as 11.4% in its debut Wednesday.

Companies have only raised about $4.7 billion via first-time share sales in the financial hub this year, down 86% from the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

China Vanke submitted pre-listing documents for the unit in April, joining Chinese developers Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. and Dalian Wanda Group Co. in filing for Hong Kong listings of property management businesses. China’s real estate sector has come under pressure this year, most recently as Covid lockdowns hit home sales for builders that were already cash-strapped.

Read: China Property Bond Plunge Ensnares Investment-Grade Giant Vanke

Tracing its roots to 1992, Onewo offers residential property services, commercial and urban space integrated services and what it calls remote space-tech solutions, incorporating AI and business process outsourcing. The unit posted net income of 1.7 billion yuan ($253 million) in 2021, a 13% increase from 2020, the documents show.

Citic Securities Co., Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors of the offering, according to the preliminary filing.

