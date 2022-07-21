(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co., the country’s second-largest builder by contracted sales, sold a 3 billion yuan ($444 million) onshore bond, as the sector faces fresh pressure from homebuyers boycotting mortgage payments and some suppliers not repaying loans.

The three-year green note was priced at a 3% yield, according to a filing Thursday to chinamoney.com.cn, after the deal’s book-building deadline was extended three hours. The indicative range was 2.5% to 3.5%.

The issuance occurred as dollar bonds from Vanke and fellow investment-grade Chinese developers like Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. have hit record lows as the sector’s struggles have raised concerns about even the country’s higher-rated builders. Vanke earlier this month sold 3.4 billion yuan of five- and seven-year onshore notes.

Chinese officials have been leery to broadly prop up developers after the firms’ years of debt-fueled growth prompted guidelines to stem leverage increases. Property-related government actions have largely been piecemeal, including authorities this week urging banks to increase lending to builders so they can complete projects and potentially allowing homeowners to temporary halt mortgage payments on stalled developments.

Vanke’s contracted sales fell about 40% in the half of this year, less than the average 51% drop among China’s top 40 developers, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report. “Its debt-maturity profile is evenly spread, providing good access to funding and diversified channels,” wrote analysts including Daniel Fan. The company has $7 billion of onshore bonds and $5.1 billion of dollar notes outstanding, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Many developers have been largely shut out of debt markets, especially offshore, helping fuel a record amount of defaults on dollar bonds as the new-home sales slump limits another key funding source. Arthur Lau, head of Asia ex-Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments, told Bloomberg News earlier this month that a capital-market divergence onshore and off would persist near-term given China’s more-accommodative monetary policy.

