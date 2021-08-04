(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

China’s broadest Covid-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in late 2019 is hampering tourism and spending during the peak summer holiday, prompting analysts to review their economic growth projections as risks escalate

The number of U.K. fraud cases jumped this year as the coronavirus lockdowns created the perfect conditions for criminals to take advantage of a nation locked down

President Joe Biden has a tough decision in choosing the next Fed chair: Play it safe by giving Jerome Powell a second term or take a chance on a liberal like Lael Brainard, who would please progressives in Congress yet potentially agitate Wall Street

It took a pandemic for America’s army of gig workers to win access to some of the social protections that regular employees enjoy. Now they’re about to lose it again

The U.K. told the United Nations Security Council that Iran was probably behind the deadly drone attack on an Israel-managed tanker off the coast of Oman last week

A wrap of Bloomberg Economics’s coverage including China’s delta risk and the RBA pushing ahead with taper plans

The technological level of China’s exports increased through the trade war with the U.S., a new ranking shows, predicting the Chinese economy will grow faster than India’s over the next decade

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong again warned the U.S. and China to deescalate tensions, saying both powers presumed incorrectly they would win in any conflict

