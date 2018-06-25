(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

China and the European Union vowed to oppose trade protectionism in an apparent rebuke to the U.S., saying unilateral actions risked pushing the world into a recession

Meanwhile, China’s central bank will cut the amount of cash some lenders must hold as reserves, unlocking about 700 billion yuan ($108 billion) of liquidity

Central banks should accept that reversing crisis-era monetary policy will be “bumpy” and shouldn’t delay doing so just for fear of upsetting financial markets, according to the Bank for International Settlements

A flurry of speeches and public appearances mean investors will get a vision of the Bank of England’s past, present and future this week Bloomberg Economics says it sees the BOE raising rates once this year, while U.K. unemployment is likely to below 4 percent



German business confidence resumed its decline in June as trade risks intensified and economic data remained mixed

