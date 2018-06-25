1h ago
China Vow, BIS Message to Central Banks, BOE Speeches: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- China and the European Union vowed to oppose trade protectionism in an apparent rebuke to the U.S., saying unilateral actions risked pushing the world into a recession
- Meanwhile, China’s central bank will cut the amount of cash some lenders must hold as reserves, unlocking about 700 billion yuan ($108 billion) of liquidity
- Central banks should accept that reversing crisis-era monetary policy will be “bumpy” and shouldn’t delay doing so just for fear of upsetting financial markets, according to the Bank for International Settlements
- A flurry of speeches and public appearances mean investors will get a vision of the Bank of England’s past, present and future this week
- Bloomberg Economics says it sees the BOE raising rates once this year, while U.K. unemployment is likely to below 4 percent
- German business confidence resumed its decline in June as trade risks intensified and economic data remained mixed
To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Marco Bertacche
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.