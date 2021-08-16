(Bloomberg) -- China pledged to prioritize employment with its fiscal and monetary policies as the labor market remains under pressure, the country’s cabinet said Monday.

China still faces relatively large employment pressure during the 14th five-year-plan period which ends in 2025, according to a statement released from the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also urged China to push for close to full employment with higher quality jobs during the period.

Efforts should be devoted to developing labor-intensive industries as well as new industries and fresh business models to create more jobs, it said. The government should also provide better service to key groups such as fresh graduates, migrant workers, military veterans and those who have just emerged from poverty.

China will strengthen vocational skills training, the statement said, so as to avoid the problem of structural unemployment caused by a mismatch in skills. In the meantime, China will work to eliminate employment discrimination and better protect the rights and interests of irregular workers, older employees and women.

