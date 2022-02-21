(Bloomberg) -- China is planning more tax cuts this year than in 2021 and pledged to step up support to struggling local governments to compensate for weaker revenues, according to the nation’s finance minister.

“Transfer payments by the central government to regional governments will increase by a large margin this year,” Minister of Finance Liu Kun said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, without providing more details.

Premier Li Keqiang has repeatedly urged larger tax cuts to help businesses cope with rising costs and weaker demand. The government granted 1.1 trillion yuan ($173 billion) in tax breaks in 2021, with Liu saying the amount will go up further this year.

Local authorities are under severe fiscal pressure as revenues take a knock from a property market slump and tax cuts, increasing their need for additional aid from the central government. They could also be forced to borrow more, which will exacerbate their already heavy debt burdens.

Last year, the central government handed out more than 8 trillion yuan ($1.3 trillion) in transfer payments to regional authorities, including tax returns, Liu said.

Deputy Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said at the briefing that less-developed regions and areas that will face bigger dents to their fiscal income from tax cuts will benefit more from transfer payments this year.

Most of China’s 31 provinces are predicting income growth from taxes will slow this year and proceeds from land sales will fall, while more than a third forecast the increase in their general fiscal expenditure will outpace the rise in revenue.

