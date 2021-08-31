(Bloomberg) -- China will reform the pricing of medical services provided by public hospitals as part of its campaign to make healthcare more affordable, the latest salvo in President Xi Jinping’s call for “common prosperity” for the country’s 1.4 billion people.

The reform plan, released late Tuesday by a group of governmental agencies that oversee hospitals, drugs, medical insurance and pricing, vowed to create a “mechanism” with clear rules governing how medical charges are calculated and capped at public hospitals, where costs are split between patients and the state medical insurance fund.

Healthcare stocks dropped across the board on Wednesday, with medical equipment and hospital companies leading the retreat.

But unlike other crackdowns on sectors like property and education technology, the reform does not seek to cut pricing across the board. Instead, the goal is to prevent medical expenses from rising too fast overall, while reflecting the appropriate value of different healthcare services, according to the document.

Xi Approves Action on Everything From Monopolies to Pollution

In an accompanying explainer of the reform plan, authorities said that services like pediatric care, nursing, sophisticated surgeries and Traditional Chinese Medicine were actually “under-valued” and that they needed policy incentives -- signaling that these are areas where pricing could be boosted.

Companies tied to elderly care like Yihua Healthcare Co. and Dahu Aquaculture Co. saw their shares rise on Wednesday, while some drugmakers also climbed.

Price hikes can be justified with corresponding social benefits and will be implemented with respect to the professional opinions of doctors and hospitals, said the document.

Even before the current crackdown that’s delivered blows across the e-commerce, property and financing industries, China has been slashing health-care costs, with a focus on drugs. Starting in 2018, it launched a centralized drug procurement program for public hospitals, compelling generic makers to bid for contracts at fiercely competitive prices, bringing down medicine costs by over 90% in some instances.

Now in its 5th round, that program has cut healthcare costs by billions: after the 3rd round, 53.9 billion yuan ($8.3 billion) was saved on an annual basis, said officials.

China has also asked global pharmaceutical companies to cut the prices of their innovative drugs by over 50% in order to be included in its reimbursement list of medicines that will be paid for by the state medical insurance, which covers 95% of Chinese people.

Authorities will pick five cities to run pilots for the new pricing reform program, with the goal of nationwide expansion by 2025, said the document.

(Updates with pilot details in the last paragraph. An earlier version corrected that stock moves were on Wednesday)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.