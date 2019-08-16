6h ago
China Vows Revenge, Asian Tigers Weaken, Fed's Next Cut: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- China called looming U.S. tariffs a violation of accords reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, vowing retaliation. Trump suggested Xi meet directly with protesters in Hong Kong, saying it would lead to a “happy and enlightened ending” to protests
- Meantime, China lost its status as U.S.’s top foreign creditor to Japan
- Malaysia bucked the trend across the region to post stronger-than-expected growth in the second quarter. In Singapore, exports posted another double-digit decline in July
- Goldman Sachs slashed growth forecasts for the “Asian Tigers” as their exposure to the world economy -- once one of their greatest strengths -- is now backfiring
- The ECB should come up with an “impactful and significant” stimulus package at its next meeting in September, says policy maker Olli Rehn
- Economists remain confident the Fed will cut interest rates again next month as insurance against a global slowdown. Meantime, one of the most dovish members said market turmoil and a slowing global economy don’t warrant action before the September meeting
- Here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy
