(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the weekend:

China called looming U.S. tariffs a violation of accords reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, vowing retaliation. Trump suggested Xi meet directly with protesters in Hong Kong, saying it would lead to a “happy and enlightened ending” to protests

Meantime, China lost its status as U.S.’s top foreign creditor to Japan

Malaysia bucked the trend across the region to post stronger-than-expected growth in the second quarter. In Singapore, exports posted another double-digit decline in July

Goldman Sachs slashed growth forecasts for the “Asian Tigers” as their exposure to the world economy -- once one of their greatest strengths -- is now backfiring

The ECB should come up with an “impactful and significant” stimulus package at its next meeting in September, says policy maker Olli Rehn

Economists remain confident the Fed will cut interest rates again next month as insurance against a global slowdown. Meantime, one of the most dovish members said market turmoil and a slowing global economy don’t warrant action before the September meeting

Here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy

To contact the reporter on this story: Jiyeun Lee in Hong Kong at jlee1029@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.