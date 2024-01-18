(Bloomberg) -- China’s top economic planner vowed a “strict and meticulous” evaluation of how Beijing’s policies affect the economy, weeks after surprisingly harsh gaming curbs sparked a multi-billion dollar stock rout.

“Strengthening policy coordination has been increasingly important, given the relatively weak social expectations,” Yuan Da, director of the National Development and Reform Commission’s Department of National Economy, said at a briefing on Thursday. “We will carry out strict and meticulous assessment of the impact of various policies on the economy’s size and structure, supply and demand, industries and regions, as well as jobs and expectations.”

Last month, China’s gaming regulator published draft rules broadly designed to clamp down on practices that encourage players to spend more money and time online — an unexpected move that sparked an $80 billion selloff of stocks including Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The fallout was an embarrassment for the country’s top leaders, who just two weeks earlier had pledged at a meeting to strengthen policy coordination and consistency to help the economy recover.

The NRDC stressed the need to “prevent excessive implementation” of regulations and a “one-size-fits-all” approach to policy. It said the government would introduce more measures to “help stabilize expectations, growth and employment.”

The Chinese government has been trying to drum up consumer and business confidence in the world’s second-largest economy, which is grappling with stubborn deflationary pressures and a persistent property crisis.

Sentiment among private business owners has been severely hurt over the past few years because of the government’s sweeping crackdown down on gaming, online-tutoring and property, among other sectors.

