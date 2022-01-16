(Bloomberg) -- China’s state economic planner vowed to boost holiday consumption amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, including Beijing’s first confirmed omicron-related infection.

While maintaining effective pandemic control, China will “seize the opportunities during the festive season” and “unleash consumption potential,” according to a statement from the National Development and Reform Commission Sunday. The nation’s traditional Spring Festival holiday week starts from Jan. 31.

The impact of pandemic controls will be minimized by adjusting those measures to local conditions, the statement said. It added that residents’ reasonable short-distance mobility and normal consumption activities in low-risk areas should be guaranteed along with the supply of essential items.

The statement also encourages more sales promotion events on e-commerce platforms and online entertainment channels during the holiday. With the Winter Olympics scheduled to kick off in Beijing next month, the NDRC said it sees potential in expanding winter sports and tourism-related consumption.

