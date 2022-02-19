China Vows to Contain Bond Default Risks, Deepen Reforms
China’s securities regulator vowed to prevent and resolve bond default risks and improve regulatory regime in the debt market.
6h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator vowed to prevent and resolve bond default risks and improve regulatory regime in the debt market.
The country will also deepen reforms of bond issuance, registration systems and open up further to foreign investors, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement, citing a 2022 working meeting held on Friday. It didn’t elaborate further.
China could see another record year of debt defaults this year, driven by the ongoing debt crisis in the property sector, according to economists and credit traders, though most expect missed payments won’t bring broader pain to the economy. Builders have been racing to sell assets and seek investor approval to delay some bond repayments as they face a mountain of bills.
