China Vows to Cut Carbon Emissions From Aluminum by 5% by 2025

(Bloomberg) -- China pledged to cut carbon emissions from aluminum smelters and reduce steel capacity under a five-year plan that adds some details on Beijing’s drive to reshape heavy industries.

The aluminum sector should slash emissions 5% by 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement. Capacity in industries including steel and cement should decline over the period, while plant utilization rates should stay “at a reasonable level”, it added.

The proposals add some flesh to Beijing’s plans for reining in greenhouse-gas emissions and slashing energy consumption in key sectors. Steel and aluminum producers have come under pressure already this year amid initial attempts to cap output -- but also because of a property-led demand slump.

The steel sector accounts for about 15% of China’s carbon footprint, with aluminum making up around 4%. In both industries, China is by far the top global producer. The document didn’t mention 2025 goals for production or carbon emissions from the steel sector.

Other targets in the five-year plan include:

Cut energy intensity for steelmaking by 2%, and by 3.7% for cement

Steel mills that don’t meet ultra-low standards on air pollution could be closed or relocated, among other measures

Strictly curb coal consumption in chemical, steel and building materials sectors

Implement staggered production in steel industry

