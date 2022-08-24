(Bloomberg) -- China’s energy administration has pledged to alleviate electricity shortages in Sichuan and Chongqing, which have ordered power cuts for industrial plants and even households, disrupting the operations of global heavyweights including Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc.

China will transfer electricity from other regions to ensure orderly power supplies in the southwestern areas struck by searing heat and drought, the National Energy Administration said, without giving details, in a report by China Energy News on Wednesday.

Sichuan province lacks the coal capacity to cover the drop in hydro production caused by the summer’s heatwave, according to BloombergNEF analyst Nannan Kou. Transferring electricity from elsewhere would be difficult because the province is a power exporter and doesn’t have the infrastructure to receive enough supply from other regions, he said.

Sichuan has told nearly all industrial users to halt production to meet household power demands, although the shortage is expected to ease this week as the weather starts to cool. Sichuan’s capital of Chengdu could see rainfall and reduced temperatures as soon as Thursday, according to the China Meteorological Administration. The nearby municipality of Chongqing will see temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or more until Monday.

The government has also vowed to secure enough coal and gas supply for power generation over the winter, when demand typically rises, the NEA said. Nationwide reserves of thermal coal, China’s mainstay fuel, are at record high of more than 170 million tons, equivalent to 23 days usage, it added.

